Fashion Legend, 42, Reveals Devastating Health Battle
The Calvin Klein model, who started her career at just 15, rarely shares details about her personal life.
Supermodel Lara Stone has revealed that she is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
The 42-year-old icon, whose unique tooth gap and striking looks landed her campaigns for Calvin Klein, Prada, and L’Oréal Paris, shared her diagnosis in an Oct. 31 Instagram post.
“Since it’s still officially Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I wanted to share that I have recently been diagnosed and am undergoing treatment for breast cancer,” Stone said.
Continuing, “This has obviously been a huge shock, and I’m so grateful to have found it early.”
The Dutch model, who was scouted at 12 during a family vacation in Paris, rarely opens up about her personal life online, but she said that she wanted to use her diagnosis to raise awareness of the disease.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. It affects an estimated one in eight women in the U.S. throughout their lives, according to the American Cancer Society.
“If this post will make just one person check their breasts, or make that appointment they’ve been putting off, it’s worth sharing,” Stone said, adding, “Please don’t ignore changes to your body.”
The former Victoria’s Secret model has two children, Alfred “Alfie” Walliams, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband, comedian David Walliams, 55, and Bob, 3, whom she shares with her husband David Grievson, 45.
Stone and Walliams married in 2010 and split in 2015, with the comedian citing Stone’s “unreasonable behavior” as the reason for their highly publicized divorce. Walliams, a children’s author, was dropped by HarperCollins in 2025 amid allegations that he behaved inappropriately toward junior employees.
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She married Grievson in 2021 after meeting on a dating app.
The beauty star did not reveal the date of her diagnosis or how far the disease has progressed.
Several famous friends and fans commented their support on her post.
Victoria’s Secret alum Lily Aldridge said she was “sending love and healing prayers.”
“So much love to you, brilliant Lara. You are a lioness,” commented Harry Potter actress Anna Shaffer.
Other fans shared their past experiences with cancer diagnoses.
“You are not alone, thank you for sharing,” one person added.
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