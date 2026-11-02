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'HUGE SHOCK'

Fashion Legend, 42, Reveals Devastating Health Battle

The Calvin Klein model, who started her career at just 15, rarely shares details about her personal life.

Lara Stone attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California, and broadcast on November 9, 2022.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

By Natalie Demaree

Supermodel Lara Stone has revealed that she is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The 42-year-old icon, whose unique tooth gap and striking looks landed her campaigns for Calvin Klein, Prada, and L’Oréal Paris, shared her diagnosis in an Oct. 31 Instagram post.

Lara Stone attends the World of Calvin Klein Party, kicking off Spring 2011 Berlin Fashion Week at Die Munze in Berlin on July 7, 2010.

Lara Stone, photographed here in 2020 at Berlin Fashion Week, has been a globally top-ranked model for over two decades.

Patrick McMullan/Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“Since it’s still officially Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I wanted to share that I have recently been diagnosed and am undergoing treatment for breast cancer,” Stone said.

Continuing, “This has obviously been a huge shock, and I’m so grateful to have found it early.”

The Dutch model, who was scouted at 12 during a family vacation in Paris, rarely opens up about her personal life online, but she said that she wanted to use her diagnosis to raise awareness of the disease.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. It affects an estimated one in eight women in the U.S. throughout their lives, according to the American Cancer Society.

Barry Manilow kicks off his Live 2002! tour during the first of three sold-out shows at the Storm Theatre at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, December 13, 2001. Manilow is touring to promote his latest album "Here at the Mayflower," his first album of original material in 15 years. REUTERS/Ethan Miller/Las Vegas Sun EM/HK
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“If this post will make just one person check their breasts, or make that appointment they’ve been putting off, it’s worth sharing,” Stone said, adding, “Please don’t ignore changes to your body.”

Model Lara Stone walks the runway at the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2011 fashion show on September 16, 2010, during New York Fashion Week.

Model Lara Stone walks the runway at the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2011 fashion show on September 16, 2010, during New York Fashion Week.

Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Karl Prouse/Getty Images

The former Victoria’s Secret model has two children, Alfred “Alfie” Walliams, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband, comedian David Walliams, 55, and Bob, 3, whom she shares with her husband David Grievson, 45.

Lara Stone and her ex-husband David Walliams at a dinner celebrating "The David Bowie Is" exhibition in partnership with Gucci and Sennheiser in London on March 19, 2013.

Lara Stone and her ex-husband David Walliams at a dinner celebrating "The David Bowie Is" exhibition in partnership with Gucci and Sennheiser in London on March 19, 2013.

Dave M. Benett/Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for Victoria and Albert Museum

Stone and Walliams married in 2010 and split in 2015, with the comedian citing Stone’s “unreasonable behavior” as the reason for their highly publicized divorce. Walliams, a children’s author, was dropped by HarperCollins in 2025 amid allegations that he behaved inappropriately toward junior employees.

She married Grievson in 2021 after meeting on a dating app.

The beauty star did not reveal the date of her diagnosis or how far the disease has progressed.

Supermodel Lara Stone and her husband David Grievson at the Gymkhana VIP dinner in London on February 12, 2020.

Supermodel Lara Stone and her husband David Grievson at the Gymkhana VIP dinner in London on February 12, 2020.

Dave Benett/David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gymkhana

Several famous friends and fans commented their support on her post.

Victoria’s Secret alum Lily Aldridge said she was “sending love and healing prayers.”

Several famous friends and fans commented their support on Lara Stone's post revealing her cancer diagnosis.

Several famous friends and fans commented their support on Lara Stone's post revealing her cancer diagnosis.

Instagram

“So much love to you, brilliant Lara. You are a lioness,” commented Harry Potter actress Anna Shaffer.

Other fans shared their past experiences with cancer diagnoses.

“You are not alone, thank you for sharing,” one person added.

Lara Stone on the runway at Chloe's spring 2007 show in Paris.

Lara Stone on the runway at Chloé's spring 2007 show in Paris.

WWD/Giovanni Giannoni/Penske Media via Getty Images

Norm MacDonald and Cheri Oteri during a "Weekend Update" skit on the October 21, 1995, episode of "Saturday Night Live."
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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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