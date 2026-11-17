HEARING NONE OF IT Supreme Court Deals Trump Humiliating Blow in DEI Crusade The Supreme Court has thrown a wrench in one of the president’s most bizarre plots. Eric Lee/REUTERS

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The Supreme Court has dealt President Donald Trump a humiliating blow in his bizarre crusade against DEI.

The high court has rejected an attempt to cancel grants worth millions of dollars to the University of California, upholding a lower court’s ruling that the Trump administration likely violated the First Amendment by withholding funding just because it was being used for initiatives the administration disagrees with.

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The Supreme Court dealt a fresh blow to President Donald Trump. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

The legal battle stemmed from Trump’s crackdown on DEI initiatives last year. In June 2025, a group of UC researchers asked a judge to stop the government from terminating grants for research on U.S. history, diseases, and biology, among other topics the Trump administration deemed to be DEI.

In May, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ordered the Trump administration to reinstate the grants and blocked further cuts after finding that the government likely violated the First Amendment. The Supreme Court upheld that ruling, decling to hear the government’s appeal.

Trump has long railed against DEI initiatives. Eric Lee/REUTERS

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to weigh whether the First Amendment prohibits the government from considering viewpoints advanced by academic research when making funding decisions.

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The Department of Justice said it would “continue to litigate against the preliminary injunction that currently prevents the cancellation of certain federal research grants supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives within the University of California system.”

“The Department will continue to advocate for the Executive Branch’s lawful authority to administer federal funding programs and for the termination of taxpayer-funded DEI initiatives,” it said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the White House admitted that federal agencies used keywords related to diversity, gender, vaccine hesitancy, and COVID-19 to sniff out projects that did not align with the administration’s priorities.

The University of California, meanwhile, said the Supreme Court’s decision “preserves an important victory for the UC researchers whose critical work and federal grants were targeted.”

“It supports the principle that research funding decisions should be based on merit, not politics,” university spokesperson Rachel Zaentz said. “We’re grateful to the UC community members who have played a key role in helping to protect the university, including the UC faculty who brought this legal challenge forward.”

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The Supreme Court has repeatedly landed tough blows on Trump. In June, it rejected the president’s push to toss out a jury’s finding that he sexually abused New York writer E. Jean Carroll. In September, it blocked Missouri from using a redrawn congressional map that favored Republicans.

Just this month, the Supreme Court also rejected the Trump administration’s last-minute attempt to force California to set aside 20,000 mail-in ballots that it claimed were sent to noncitizens.

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