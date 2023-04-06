CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Supreme Court Sides Against West Virginia’s Anti-Trans Law

    LGBTQ+ VICTORY

    Katie Hawkinson

    The United States Supreme Court building.

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuers

    In a win for LGBTQ+ rights, the U.S. Supreme Court has denied West Virginia’s bid to reinstate a law banning transgender student athletes from joining teams that align with their gender identity. The decision—for which the court did not release an explanation—stems from a legal challenge by a 12-year-old trans student and her family over her ability to keep participating in her school’s cross-country and track teams. The court didn’t rule on the ban itself but the question of whether there should be a temporary ban on the law while challenges play out in lower courts. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas both dissented against the temporary injunction, which will remain in place until the legal battle is settled.

    Read it at ABC News