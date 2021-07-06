Surfside Condo Search Urgently Steps Up as Storm Elsa Threatens Site of Disaster
RACE AGAINST TIME
The search and rescue team digging through the rubble at the collapsed condo complex in Surfside, Florida, has urgently stepped up its efforts ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa. Conditions worsened across the Florida Keys early Tuesday as the storm closed in off the west of the state. Surfside, on the east coast, should avoid a direct hit, but rescue crews could still face downpours and even tornadoes. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN that workers are throwing everything they can at the effort before the worst of the extreme weather arrives, saying: “We’re now at 100 percent full strength, full-on pulling everybody out of that rubble pile.” The mayor added that efforts have been made safer after the demolition of the remains of the complex Sunday, saying: “The worst thing that could have happened was to have a storm come in and blow that building down on top of the pile.” As of Tuesday morning, the death toll from the disaster stood at 28 people with another 117 unaccounted for.