LOST AT SEA Survivors of Boat Capsize Attacked by Sharks Eleven people are still missing after a boat capsized off Mexico’s Baja coast. Anadolu/Tahsin Ceylan, Getty Images # 1

Several survivors of a boat that capsized off Baja California needed treatment for suspected shark bites, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The boat went down on Friday roughly 140 miles west of Ensenada, outside U.S. waters, in an area that the Coast Guard said is frequented by smugglers. Sixteen people, all Mexican nationals, were rescued on Friday, while 11 are still missing. Survivors told officials there were 27 people on board. Someone aboard the vessel sent out a mayday call around 1 a.m. Friday, and a rescue helicopter reached the site about two hours later. Several of those rescued had “severe injuries consistent with shark bites” and received first aid on the way to San Diego, the agency said. The Mexican Navy is assisting the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy with the search. Customs and Border Protection have been interviewing the survivors.

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