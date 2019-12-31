GOP Sen. Susan Collins Criticizes McConnell, Dems for Comments Ahead of Trump Impeachment Trial
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) criticized Democrats and Republicans on Monday for their comments ahead of President Trump’s impeachment trial, saying that it was “inappropriate” for Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to state his “total coordination” with Trump. The moderate Republican senator said in an interview with Maine Public Radio, “It is inappropriate, in my judgment, for senators on either side of the aisle to prejudge the evidence before they have heard what is presented to us because the each of us will take an oath, an oath that I take very seriously, to render impartial justice.” Collins also noted that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said that Trump should be “impeached, found guilty, and removed from office,” which she says is “not giving the appearance of and the reality of judging that’s in an impartial way.” Collins is the second GOP member to criticize McConnell’s comments after Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said she was “disturbed” by his coordination with Trump.