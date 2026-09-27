MAINE PAIN Susan Collins Gets a Brutal Warning From Home-State Paper The senator’s out-of-hand dismissal of corruption allegations may come back to bite her. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Embattled Maine Sen. Susan Collins has been accused of disrespecting voters ahead of the midterms.

In a scathing editorial, the Portland Press Herald called out Collins, 73, over her handling of revelations that a probe into possible corrupt actions by the Republican senator was killed by the Trump administration.

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“The senator’s complacent response to open allegations of bribery sends voters a very clear and disrespectful message,” the editorial declared.

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Collins was the subject of a Pro Publica investigation released last week that claims the Trump administration had gutted the FBI division that was investigating claims of possible bribery against Collins, along with cleaning out the lawyers in charge at the Department of Justice.

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Collins dismissed the allegations, saying the claims are seven years old, and ridiculed them as the ranting of a convicted felon.

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That response drew the editorial board’s ire.

The paper said it had hoped the “allegations of bribery by Sen. Susan Collins and staff would be met with a degree of solemnity, if not humility. Think again.”

Collins looks to be in trouble in her seat, which she has held since 1997. Almost every poll since the end of July has had her Democratic opponent Troy Jackson ahead by between 1 and 4 points.

Collins’ seat is a must-win for Republicans trying to hold onto their House and Senate majorities against what looks to be a surging blue wave.

She swiftly condemned the Pro Publica investigation, dismissing it as a “partisan hit job.”

“It is extremely disappointing to watch Collins and members of her staff move to immediately discredit a thorough and fair piece of investigative journalism on political and personal grounds,” the Press Herald wrote in response.

“It’s audacious to insist on innocence and stoke conspiratorial lines of thinking by reaching for terms like ‘partisan hit job,’” the editorial cautioned Collins.

Collins' opponent Troy Jackson. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It said that “the Trump administration has wailed about fraud while studiously dismantling the apparatus that’s in place to catch it.”

The board writes that “voters are bothered by this appearance of wrongdoing—it would be hard not to be.”

They conclude by saying Collins and her team should have at the very least “acknowledged that widespread disquiet. That hasn’t happened. We’re not at all hopeful that it will.”

The investigation alleges that in the lead-up to the 2020 election, Collins was running out of cash on hand and behind in the polls.

A representative for the senator is said to have met with a contact who promised a campaign donation in exchange for business contracts in Maine.

The donation was made through a shell company, the senator was re-elected, and the contracts were awarded, allegedly.

Collins has vigorously denied the allegations against her.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Collins’s campaign communications director, Blake Kernen, said in part, “The timing of Propublica’s partisan hit piece is not lost on the voters of Maine. They’ve seen this movie before. ProPublica tried this in 2020 as well. These allegations are categorically false, and they were made by a convicted liar who is currently in prison serving a 7 year sentence.

“These same documents - many of which our campaign produced - were fully investigated by the Biden Department of Justice in 2021. We were never the target of the investigation, and we were never accused of wrongdoing... We will continue to vigorously rebut these false and desperate attacks.”

The revelations are the latest roadblock to re-election in a rocky campaign.

Protesters rallied after ICE agents shot and killed a man in Maine in July. Collins was a target of the protest. CJ Gunther/REUTERS

In July ICE agents shot and killed a man just minutes from Collins’ office, after the senator had been a deciding vote in the passage of legislation to fund ICE through the rest of Trump’s presidency.

Abortion rights campaigners are also out in force against Collins, as her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is seen as one of the defining reasons that the court was then in a position to overturn Roe v Wade.

Collins looked to be in luck after the Democrats’ initial candidate, Graham Platner, was forced to drop out of the race after allegations of sexual misconduct and assault by more than one woman.

But his replacement, Troy Jackson, is keeping the seat competitive.

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