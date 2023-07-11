White Woman Accused of Shooting Black Mom Through Front Door Pleads Not Guilty
MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE
Susan Lorincz—the white woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbor through the front door of her Ocala, Florida house—pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge on Tuesday. Police say Lorincz killed 35-year-old Ajike “AJ” Owens after Owens knocked on Lorincz’s door to confront Lorincz for menacing Owens’ four children and to retrieve an iPad Lorincz had taken from one of the kids. The shooting was allegedly the culmination of a long-running feud between the two over Lorincz’ harassment of Owens’ kids and others in the neighborhood, which often included the use of racial slurs. Authorities have charged Lorincz with manslaughter with a firearm and assault, though Owens’ family have pushed for murder charges. Lorincz remains in jail having not yet posted her $154,000 bond.