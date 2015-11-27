CHEAT SHEET
    Suspected Paris Arms Dealer Arrested

    TERROR LINK

    Reuters

    German police have arrested a man suspected of selling ISIS four of the guns it used in the Paris terror attacks that killed 130 people earlier this month. The unnamed 24-year-old man is a German national from Magstadt, according to a statement from the Stuttgart public prosecutor. “Continuing investigations indicate there is evidence that the accused may have sold four assault rifles to a buyer in Paris in November 2015. Possible links to the attacks in Paris are being investigated,” the statement read.

