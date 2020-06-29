Suspects Open Fire at Amazon Warehouse in Jacksonville, Killing Man Waiting for Job Application

Read it at Associated Press
One person died and two others were injured in a targeted shooting outside an Amazon warehouse in Jacksonville, Florida, Monday afternoon. Police said two men fired at the victim with handguns before driving away. The 20-year-old man who was killed was waiting in line for a job application, police said. The bystanders who were injured were grazed by bullets but did not require hospitalization. “This is not random. It was specifically targeting this victim,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Brian Kee said at a press conference. “We are not inside the facility at all.” The suspects had not been arrested at the time of the press conference.