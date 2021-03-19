SUV Crashes Into Hollywood Storefront, Injuring Fox 11 News Crew

Read it at LAFD
A large white SUV slammed into a storefront in Hollywood late Friday, injuring five people, including a reporter and a photographer for local station Fox 11, according to the station. They had been working on a story about the El Capitan Theater and Los Angeles County’s planned post-lockdown reopening. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, four of the victims were in serious condition, and the fifth refused transport to the hospital. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.