Politician Fired After Starring in Adult Films
The board worried that the politician’s history could leave him vulnerable to Russian blackmail.
A Swedish town chief has been fired after X-rated content from his time as a pornstar resurfaced online. Lars Eriksson, 56, the chief executive of Jokkmokk Municipality in northern Sweden, was sacked on November 3 over concerns that his past films could leave him vulnerable to blackmail. “It is extremely important that a senior executive cannot be subjected to blackmail,” municipal councilor Roland Boman told Sweden’s public service broadcaster, SVT Nyheter. Eriksson, who used the pseudonym Hans, produced adult films from 2018 to 2022, and appeared in at least one of them. He was put on leave on October 13 and then reinstated a week later in a slimmed-down role. But less than a month later, Eriksson was terminated. “The municipality as such is of great interest to foreign powers, by which I mean primarily Russia. Having such a vulnerability factor in a municipality of heavy security policy interest is not optimal,” Uppsala University professor Olle Lundin said. Eriksson felt differently. “Given that this is a legal, albeit taboo, activity that ended more than two years before I became eligible for the municipal service, I find it difficult to see any impact.”
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