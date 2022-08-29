CHEAT SHEET
Swedish Zoo Worker Gored to Death by Antelope
A zoo worker herding large antelope at the end of the day at the Oland Zoo and Entertainment Park on an island off the coast of Sweden has died after one of the beasts gored him to death. The worker, who is listed only as a “foreign” worker, was taking the animals to the stables after the park closed, zoo officials told Sky News. The incident is being treated as a “workplace accident” though few details have emerged about what happened before the animal attacked the man.