Taiwan Blames Foreign Pilot for First COVID Case in 253 Days
GREAT JOB
Taiwan has been one of the most effective countries in the world at squashing the coronavirus pandemic, having recorded just 770 cases and seven deaths since the outbreak started running riot around the globe. But its 253-day virus-free streak has been ended, and blame is being placed on a pilot from New Zealand. According to The Guardian, Taiwan hadn’t reported any local coronavirus transmissions since April 12, but that ended Tuesday after a woman in her thirties tested positive. Authorities say she had contact with the pilot, who works for a Taiwanese airline and tested positive for the virus after flying to the United States. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung accused the pilot of failing to “truthfully declare” his contacts and movements once he had been confirmed as a carrier, and he now faces a fine of over $10,000.