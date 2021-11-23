CHEAT SHEET
Taliban Bans Women From TV Dramas
Read it at Reuters
The Taliban has unveiled a new set of rules banning women from appearing in TV dramas and forcing female reporters to wear “Islamic hijab” in news broadcasts. In announcing the new restrictions, the group claimed the measures are meant to preserve “Islamic or Afghan values” in the media, Reuters reports. “Those dramas...or programs in which women have acted, should not be aired,” the new rules read. Human Rights Watch has condemned the curtailment of media freedom in the country. “The disappearance of any space for dissent and worsening restrictions for women in the media and arts is devastating,” said associate Asia director at HRW Patricia Gossman.