Taliban Fans Host Massive ‘Fake U.S. Funeral’ Street Party
SURREAL
America’s official withdrawal from Afghanistan on Monday prompted a parade of sorts in the city of Khost on Tuesday, when hordes of pro-Taliban attendees marched through the city carrying fake coffins covered in U.S. and NATO flags. According to Reuters, some of the Taliban supporters who attended the celebration were wielding guns, while others waved Taliban flags. Photos from the event show crowded streets, with many appearing to document the march with their cellphones. Many Taliban leaders struck a boastful tone after the last U.S. flight took off from Kabul airport on Monday. “I especially came here at midnight to watch the last soldier leaving our country,” one Taliban commander told The Daily Beast after the withdrawal. “My father defeated the Russian power, and I’m part of the Taliban defeating U.S. forces in Graveyard of world empires at age 40.”