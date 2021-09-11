CHEAT SHEET
Taliban Fighters Kill Panjshir Resistance Leader at Checkpoint
The Taliban killed a commander from the last opposition holdout in Afghanistan after stopping him at a checkpoint, the Associated Press reported. Rohullah Azizi, the brother of the country’s former vice president, was killed alongside his driver Thursday, his nephew told the AP, though it was unclear where the two were headed. Azizi helped lead the Panjshir province’s forces against the Taliban before it was overrun. A Taliban spokesperson did not return the AP’s request for comment.
Taliban forces said they claimed Panjshir on Monday after negotiations eventually turned to violence. Social media videos showed Taliban fighters firing on captured Panjshir soldiers.