Taliban Suicide Bombers Kill Dozens

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Al Jazeera
As many as 48 people were killed and 91 wounded Wednesday when Taliban suicide bombers disguised as soldiers stormed a court in Afghanistan in an attempt to free their comrades standing trial. The raid led to a seven-hour battle between insurgents and police, ending in the death of all nine bombers. The incident was one of the bloodiest attacks to date in Afghanistan, where the Taliban continuously ignite violence in their plot to overthrow the government of President Hamid Karzai.