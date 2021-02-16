Taliban Urges U.S. to Stick to Withdrawal Deal
GET OUT
With speculation rampant about President Biden delaying the planned troop withdrawal from Afghanistan that the Trump administration negotiated, the Taliban have issued an open letter urging the U.S. to stick with the deal. “It is the responsibility and in the interest of all to bring an end to this war, and the implementation of the Doha agreement is the most effective way of ending it,” stated a Taliban communique released Tuesday and attributed to Mullah Barader, a senior leader and negotiator. The deal, struck in Doha a year ago, calls for withdrawal of “all military forces” by May 2021. Earlier this month, a Congress-backed study recommended Biden prolong the war given the pace of Taliban military success. The Biden administration has launched an internal review to plot its course for America’s longest overseas war.