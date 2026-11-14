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‘MIRACLE ON THE MISSISSIPPI’

Tanker Hits Cruise Ship With 129 People On Board

All passengers were accounted for, authorities said.

An American Cruise Lines passenger ship that was docked sinks in the Mississippi River after a tanker ship collided with it in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, November 13, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Tarzan Duran/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Verification: -Reuters verified the location from the bridge, columns and mooring bollards, which matched archive and satellite imagery of the area. -Coordinates: 29.9347756,-90.0612545. -Date confirmed by a statement of the US Coast Guard saying that it had responded to the collision on Friday (November 13).

TARZAN DURAN/TARZAN DURAN via REUTERS

By William Vaillancourt

A tanker crashed into a docked cruise ship on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans on Friday. The 520-foot-long Atlantic Asphalt collided with American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage at 12:30 p.m., causing the cruise ship to capsize in about 15 minutes, witnesses said. The cruise ship had 129 passengers—all of whom were accounted for, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said at a news conference, dubbing the incident the “Miracle on the Mississippi.” Thirty-two passengers were hospitalized. The number of crew members on board wasn’t immediately clear. The ship had docked about two hours earlier to disembark passengers, according to a Port NOLA spokesperson, after concluding an eight-day cruise to several destinations along the river in Louisiana and Mississippi. The tanker apparently had “some type of a loss of steering,” U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Melanie Burnham said, according to CNN, adding that the exact cause had not yet been determined. Burnham said the person piloting the tanker was a river pilot. Video of the moment of impact was obtained by WDSU New Orleans. Firefighters used ladders extended from the dock to rescue passengers, Moreno said, while other vessels responded to the scene. At least two harbor police officers fell into the water and were in the hospital in “good condition,” she added.

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Read it at WDSU New Orleans

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