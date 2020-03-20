CHEAT SHEET
    Tax Filing Deadline Moved to July Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Friday that the Trump administration will move the tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic. “At President Trump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin said on Twitter. In a second tweet, Mnuchin urged taxpayers who are expecting to receive refunds this season “to file now to get your money.”

