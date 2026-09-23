TRIPLE T Taylor and Tay Lautner Give Their First Baby the Family Name The couple had to let the “Taylor” name live on. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Taylor and Tay Lautner announced the birth of their first child in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday. Their daughter is pictured next to a frame with “Lennon Taylor” needlepointed in cursive with the caption, “One week loving our sweet little Lenny🤍Lennon Taylor Lautner🎀 9.16.2026.” Taylor previously dated pop star Taylor Swift in 2009 until marrying Taylor Dome in 2022. Tay started going by “Tay” more often after marrying her husband, and her family differentiates between the two by calling them “girl Tay” and “boy Tay.” The couple announced they were expecting in March and revealed the gender in June. On their podcast, The Squeeze, she said she was scared to share her pregnancy, saying she’d never put anything that personal on the internet before. She also got candid with her struggles comparing herself to other expecting mothers and how “fit” they are.

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