LOVE STORY Taylor Swift’s Ex Is Expecting His First Baby The musician is now married to another pop singer. Katie Flores and Joseph Okpako/Getty Images # 6

Taylor Swift’s ex and the lead singer of indie band The 1975, Matty Healy, is expecting his first child, according to People. Healy married model and lead singer of Nasty Cherry, Gabbriette Bechtel, earlier this year. Bechtel was pictured this month shopping with her husband, with her baby bump visible. The two have been linked since September 2023 after they were photographed kissing in New York City, and they were engaged less than a year later at Madonna’s former Los Angeles estate. Bechtel confirmed the milestone in an Instagram post of her black diamond ring, captioned, “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” referencing Charli XCX, who is married to Healy’s bandmate George Daniel. Healy dated pop star Taylor Swift for two months, starting in May 2023. Once they split, a source close to them said, “She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved.” Swift is now married to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. At her wedding to Healy, Betchel wore a black gown and told Vogue , “Bridal is whatever you want it to be.” After moving into a place in the Hollywood Hills, she said, “When I have kids, it’s going to be: dinner every night—no phones—to celebrate the smaller things and recognize people’s happiness.”

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