Tech Exec to Finish Healthcare.gov

Kurt DelBene, a former Microsoft executive whose wife was recently elected to Congress, is being brought on to finish repairing the federal health-care website. He will succeed Jeffrey Zients, who is slated to take over as director of President Obama’s National Economic Council in February, and who was installed after widespread outrage over the site’s failures. “Kurt is a talented and capable executive, with a track record of successfully managing complex large-scale technology projects,” said Bill Gates, Microsoft’s founder. DelBene will focus on building capacity and reliability for the site as well as addressing privacy concerns.