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CRUZ CONTROL

Ted Cruz Embarrassed as Crowd Boos in Brutal Video

The Texas senator was given the cold shoulder by Formula 1 fans at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday.

By Christopher Buchanan

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was humiliated by Formula 1 fans in a new video as he appeared on stage to hand the trophy to the winner of the U.S. Grand Prix.

On Sunday, the MAGA senator handed the first-place trophy to Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli at one of the sport’s most important international F1 events.

In video of the moment posted online, a harmonious symphony of disapproval can be heard ringing out from the crowd as Cruz, 55, takes the stage.

A tweet from user Antonella Guerrera reading "Embarassing. Republican senator and Trump supporter @tedcruz brutally booed by the Austin crowd on the F1 podium."

Cruz was met with boos and jeers from the crowd at Austin's Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix event.

Antonella Guerrera/X

The crowd continues to boo until Cruz has his hands off the hardware.

As soon as Cruz hands the trophy to Antonelli, the crowd erupts in applause. Cruz then appears to meekly defer to Antonelli as the rightful center of the crowd’s attention.

Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 25, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli is presented the trophy by United States Senator Ted Cruz on the podium after winning the United States Grand Prix

Cruz was shown anything but love as he presented the Grand Prix trophy to Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Kaylee Greenlee/Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

According to the 2026 race procedure guidebook from the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile–the official governing body of F1–a dignitary would be chosen by the Master of Ceremonies, Linda Boudabous, to present the trophy.

Commentators jumped on the moment, which was televised worldwide. “Embarrassing. Republican senator and Trump supporter @tedcruz brutally booed by the Austin crowd on the F1 podium,” posted la Repubblica reporter Antonello Guerrera in response to the video.

“Serves him right. Ted Cruz roundly booed at US Grand Prix,” posted another user on X, with accompanying footage.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates alongside Ted Cruz.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates alongside Ted Cruz.

Mike Segar/REUTERS

Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 25, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium after winning the United States Grand Prix alongside United States Senator Ted Cruz

Similar to his appearance on ESPN's "College Gameday" last month, Cruz attempted to ignore jeers from the Formula 1 crow.

MICHAEL JOHNSON/Michael Johnson/MAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Another attendee at the event posted the awkward moment, claiming that “Everyone just boo’d the f--- out of Ted Cruz.”

Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Last year’s F1 event in Texas drew a record-breaking 1.5 million viewers, ESPN reported.

This is not the first time Cruz has faced an unhappy crowd. Last month, Cruz was interviewed by ESPN’s Rece Davis on College GameDay about a piece of college sports legislation, but could hardly be heard over the loud ridicule from University of Texas, Austin, football fans.

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Christopher Buchanan
Christopher Buchanan

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