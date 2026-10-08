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Teen Finds Long-Lost Sister at Softball Tournament

The 19-year-old knew she had a sister out there, but never expected to find her on the field.

Samantha Rensvold (right) discovered that her long-lost sister, Kyann Dean (left), was playing on the opposing softball team in Montana when they played against each other.

Samantha Rensvold

By Evgenia Anastasakos

A Montana teen found her long-lost sister on the opposing side of a softball match. Samantha Rensvold had known she was adopted and had a younger biological sister somewhere. But due to closed adoption, she had no idea where she was or what she looked like. During a tournament game in August 2025, a teammate noticed an opposing player who looked strikingly like the 19-year-old. Rensvold initially stayed quiet until her mother looked at the roster and found the girl’s name, Kyann Dean, which matched the name Rensvold’s birth mother had given her. “My mom was like, ‘That has to be your sister. That’s not a coincidence,’” Rensvold told People. At a following game, the girls’ families compared details and the information lined up. The sisters, now attending colleges in different states, stay in touch and, Rensvold said, Dean recently visited her and her family.

Read it at People

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