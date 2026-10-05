NOT SO INTELLIGENT Teen Hiker’s AI Route Plan Goes Spectacularly Wrong The teen was stuck on the mountain for three hours. North Shore Rescue via Facebook

A 16-year-old hiker who used AI to map out a route up Crown Mountain in Vancouver was left stranded on a cliff on Saturday before North Shore Rescue volunteers hoisted him to safety. The teen set out from Grouse Mountain at around 8 a.m., following an AI-generated route that was supposed to climb the mountain through a gully. Instead, the route led him onto steep, technical rock-climbing terrain, leaving him trapped at the base of a cliff. Rescuers were alerted just before 3:30 p.m., locating the teen by phone before sending two technicians down by helicopter. They lifted him into the aircraft and flew him to the team’s base near Cleveland Dam. The rescue ended shortly before 6:30 p.m. “The boy was very scared. He definitely feared for his life,” search manager Paul Markey told North Shore News. Markey urged hikers not to blindly trust AI for navigation, saying the technology can generate routes that do not reflect real-world terrain. “It put him into a situation which was beyond his abilities, so things could have gone sideways pretty quickly,” he said.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register