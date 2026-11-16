HORROR DEATH Teen Killed in Horrific Tiger Video Stunt Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I # 7

A teenager has died after a social media stunt went catastrophically wrong at a big cat breeding farm in Pakistan. The victim, a 19-year-old named Talha, was working at the facility when a TikToker, identified by police as Noman, arrived to film a video and asked for a tiger to be released from its enclosure, The Times of India reported. The situation quickly turned deadly when the tiger allegedly became uncontrollable and attacked Talha, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital but died. Both Noman and the farm’s owner, identified as Fayyaz, were arrested and later released on bail. Police said they launched an investigation after uncovering an alleged attempt to “conceal the truth.” “An attempt was made to pass off the lioness attack as a dog attack,” police said. Authorities are now examining whether the farm had the necessary licenses to keep the animal, whether proper safety precautions were followed, and whether negligence contributed to the teenager’s death. The tiger has been handed over to wildlife officials as the investigation continues.

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