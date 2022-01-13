Teen Mom Grilled After Dead Baby Found Buried at Houston Mobile Park

Read it at Click2Houston
The remains of a baby were found in a Houston trailer park on Thursday morning after a teen mom told medics that she buried the infant following a premature birth. Authorities said the 17-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday with abdominal pains. Medical staff determined that she’d given birth two days earlier, just 25 weeks into her pregnancy. She told medics that the baby was dead and she buried it at home, Click2Houston reports. It is unclear whether the infant was alive at the time of its birth. Houston police say that the girl’s family and friends were unaware that she was pregnant.