‘Teen Mom’ Star Reveals Shocking Aftermath of Major Surgery
The “Teen Mom” alum will spend the next few months recovering from intensive surgery.
Farrah Abraham’s face has been dramatically transformed after major jaw surgery left her swollen, stitched up, and unable to speak.
The 35-year-old Teen Mom alum underwent double-disc jaw surgery after months of painful problems that had made it difficult for her to even open her mouth.
“Farrah cannot speak because her jaw is wired shut, and her face is extremely swollen. She is in a severe amount of pain and is really struggling, both physically and mentally,” her manager, Chrissy Johnston, told the Daily Mail.
Johnston said Abraham will be unable to speak for two months and must consume all of her meals in liquid form through a straw while she recovers.
The surgery has also apparently affected more than her jaw.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“To make matters worse, she has also lost hearing in her right ear,” Johnston said. “I hope and pray that her pain eases soon and that her hearing returns to normal over time.”
In hospital photos taken shortly after the operation, Abraham is seen braving dramatic facial swelling, stitches, and a bloodied incision running along her jawline and ear.
Abraham gave fans a glimpse of the aftermath when she appeared on her daughter Sophia Abraham’s TikTok livestream after surgery.
Unable to talk, she held up a handwritten sign that read, “I had surgery + can’t talk. Thanks for all the gifts.”
She later summed up the transformation on Instagram Stories in considerably darker terms.
“I feel like Frankenstein right now,” Abraham wrote, adding, “Praying my face comes back in three months.”
The reality star had been dealing with jaw problems for much of the year.
Back in May, Abraham said on the Pillow Talk podcast that the pain had gotten so bad she could barely open her mouth.
“I can’t use my jaw. I can’t open my mouth up normally,” she said. “I would like to just open my mouth for a hotdog, okay,” Abraham added with a laugh.
Abraham said on Instagram stories that she believes the damage may be connected to trauma and stress stemming from an alleged 2021 sexual assault. She added that her insurance covered the surgery because “it’s connected to a criminal & civil case.”
Abraham previously accused former Windsor, California, Mayor Dominic Foppoli of drugging and sexually assaulting her in Palm Beach, Florida, in March 2021. Foppoli denied the allegations.
“She believes the trauma and stress from the assault affected her nervous system and contributed to the damage she has experienced,” Johnston told The Daily Mail.
The manager said Abraham is now facing “an incredibly difficult time” as she deals with pain and a recovery that will keep her from speaking or eating normally for weeks.
The ordeal comes after years of Abraham being open about going under the knife.
She had her first breast augmentation at 19 and has since undergone three breast augmentations, rhinoplasty, a chin implant that was later removed, butt injections, lip and facial fillers, and a vaginal rejuvenation procedure.
Abraham told The Daily Mail last year that she had spent around $50,000 on her lips alone and estimated her total cosmetic-surgery spending somewhere between six and seven figures, calling her physique a “million-dollar body.”
“I would rather do things younger so I can bounce back and heal and recover than later when it’s all stretched out, it’s more money, it’s more recovery time,” Abraham said at the time.
This recovery, however, appears to be far more grueling than the cosmetic procedures she has chronicled before.
“After everything she has already endured, to now be left in excruciating pain, unable to speak or open her mouth to eat normally for months, is an enormous amount for anyone to endure,” Johnston said.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…