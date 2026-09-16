Teenage Girl Attacked by Bear That Broke Into Bedroom

Emergency services treated a 17-year-old girl for injuries after a black bear tore in through her window while she was sleeping. The girl attempted to hide under the blankets at her home in Monte Vista, southwest Colorado, but the animal was still able to pierce through and hit her on the stomach. The incident took place just two days after another bear attacked a woman through the walls of her tent at a nearby campsite. Local wildlife authorities said she was treated for puncture wounds after the animal bit her on the arm. It makes for 10 bear attacks in the state so far this year. Officials describe that number as unprecedented. They say a drought across the state has driven it up by reducing available food supplies for the animals, which generally rely on 20,000 calories as they prepare to hibernate in the winter.
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