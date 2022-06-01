Teens Arrested for ‘Kicking in Front Doors’ of Random Texas Homes in New TikTok Challenge

Three teenagers in North Texas are facing criminal charges after police say they went on a TikTok-inspired spree early Tuesday, “kicking in front doors and running away.”

The Cleburne Police Department said residents first reported the bizarre “criminal mischief” at 1:54 a.m. Tuesday, with “the front doors of houses being kicked in throughout the south part” of the city. Officers who responded to the calls nabbed three suspects, ages 15 to 17, following a foot pursuit, police said.

Authorities said more people may have been involved and could still be at large.

None of the suspects were identified, but police said the teens were “participating in a TikTok challenge” when they allegedly went on the door-kicking rampage in the middle of the night.

The trend has also apparently popped up in Vancouver, Oregon, where police reported responding to a spate of similar door-kicking incidents in late January. At that time, police attributed the attacks on unsuspecting residents to the “door kick challenge” making waves on TikTok.

The popular social-media platform has also been at the center of other—much deadlier—“games” in recent years, including one dubbed the “blackout challenge” that has been blamed for the deaths of several children who choked themselves to the point of passing out.