Temperatures at Death Valley National Park Top 130 Degrees
RECORD-BREAKING
Temperatures at Death Valley National Park reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, just four degrees shy of the planet's record-high temperature which was recorded at the same park in 1913, CBS News reports. The Las Vegas Weather Service urged nearby residents to avoid the sun and look out for one another has high temperatures have continued to affect the region with wildfires plaguing states like Oregon and California. The Pacific Northwest also battled recent heatwaves that damaged infrastructure and resulted in the deaths of dozens. More than 30 million people in western parts of the country are under excessive heat alerts, CNN reports. This past June was the nation's hottest ever, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.