NO MERCY Tennessee Gov. Hints at Death Row Woman’s Fate After Botched Execution Christa Pike survived two doses of a lethal injection drug last month. J. Miles Cary/J. Miles Cary/ Knoxville News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters # 2

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Christa Pike’s sentence will likely stay the same, despite her failed execution last month. Pike, 50, was sentenced to death in 1996 for the murder of her classmate, 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. Last month, she became the first prisoner in U.S. history to survive a lethal injection. Prison staff administered two doses of pentobarbital with at least 10 needles, while Pike remained alive. She was hospitalized and declared brain dead days later. On October 6, she unexpectedly regained consciousness and began speaking. She is now reportedly walking independently and left the hospital, although her cognitive recovery remains uncertain. The New York Post reports that Pike’s lawyers called on Lee to commute her sentence after the failed execution, arguing that she has “endured punishment greater than any other person in the history of the American death penalty.” Lee, however, said Pike is “still incarcerated under the laws of the state of Tennessee” and that he suspects “her sentence will be the same as before unless determined otherwise by the courts.” Pike is currently being held at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Nashville.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register