Tennessee Panel Votes to Remove Monument of KKK Leader from State Capitol

The Tennessee Historical Commission on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to support removing a bust of Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state Capitol. The panel voted 25-1 to have the bust transferred to the Tennessee State Museum. Renewed efforts were made to remove the bust, along with other Confederate symbols across the state, following the police killing of George Floyd. Forrest was a wealthy slave dealer before becoming a Confederate cavalry commander. After the Civil War, he became the Ku Klux Klan’s first grand wizard. The bust should now soon be removed.