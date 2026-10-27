‘MOST WANTED’ Prisoner’s Baffling Escape Triggers Frantic Manhunt It is unclear how Morley escaped through the prison’s fence. Tennessee Department of Corrections # 6

Tennessee authorities are searching for a convicted murderer who escaped from prison on Monday. Jacob Morley, 28, had been serving a life sentence for killing his co-worker, Cody Birchfield, in 2022. He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, vandalism, and evading arrest. Officials told CNN that he escaped through the Northwest Correctional Complex’s fence, stole a white 2008 Ford F-350, and drove off. The Tennessee Department of Corrections has asked the public for help locating Morley, adding him to the state’s “Most Wanted” list and offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest. CNN reports that Morley is the second inmate to escape a Tennessee prison this week. Gregory Lynn Redden, who is serving a 15-year-sentence for aggravated robbery, walked out during a weekly hospital visit at Nashville General Hospital. He was recaptured within hours.

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