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‘MOST WANTED’

Prisoner’s Baffling Escape Triggers Frantic Manhunt

It is unclear how Morley escaped through the prison’s fence.

Jacob Morley, on Tennessee's Most Wanted List

Tennessee Department of Corrections

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Tennessee authorities are searching for a convicted murderer who escaped from prison on Monday. Jacob Morley, 28, had been serving a life sentence for killing his co-worker, Cody Birchfield, in 2022. He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, vandalism, and evading arrest. Officials told CNN that he escaped through the Northwest Correctional Complex’s fence, stole a white 2008 Ford F-350, and drove off. The Tennessee Department of Corrections has asked the public for help locating Morley, adding him to the state’s “Most Wanted” list and offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest. CNN reports that Morley is the second inmate to escape a Tennessee prison this week. Gregory Lynn Redden, who is serving a 15-year-sentence for aggravated robbery, walked out during a weekly hospital visit at Nashville General Hospital. He was recaptured within hours.

Read it at CNN

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