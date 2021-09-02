Tennessee Prisoner Gives Birth, Then Dies of COVID
TRAGEDY UPON TRAGEDY
A prisoner at a Tennessee jail died on Monday from COVID-19 complications after giving birth. Morghan Jean Elmore, 30, was arrested on Aug. 13 and taken to the hospital on Aug. 21, where she passed away nine days later. In a press release, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the death and assures that the newborn, Faith Elmore Berry, was in safe hands at the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.
Elmore’s parents are attempting to get full custody of the child. According to WRCB TV, the attorney representing the couple, Robin Flores, said that the baby has “two very loving grandparents and a sister” who are “willing and able to take care of this child.”
“They’re devastated. That’s all I can tell you,” added Flores. “The heartache is wrenching.”