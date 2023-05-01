CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Tennessee State Rep’s Sex Harassment Scandal Cost Taxpayers Thousands

    EXPENSED

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Tennessee House

    Tennessee House

    Former Tennessee state Rep. Scotty Campbell resigned from the state House last month after a subcommittee quietly found that he had sexually harassed at least one college intern. But new reporting from News Channel 5 revealed just how his behavior cost the state: at least $8,841 in taxpayer dollars. A bulk of that–$5,411.76–was spent on the intern’s stay at the TownPlace Suites, a $189/night hotel where legislative officials moved her to keep her away from Campbell, who lived in the same apartment building as her. She was also given $935 to cover some of her lost rental charges from the apartment, and had $2,495 in moving costs. “Although I am incredibly grateful, it feels as if they are trying to buy my silence,” the intern said in an email to her university about the harassment. “After coming forward, I was implored by [director of legislative administration Connie Ridley] not to communicate about the instances with anyone.” Tori Venable, state director for the low-tax group Americans for Prosperity, told News Channel 5, “There is no reason that taxpayers should pay for this, none at all.”

    Read it at News Channel 5