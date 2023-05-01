Tennessee State Rep’s Sex Harassment Scandal Cost Taxpayers Thousands
Former Tennessee state Rep. Scotty Campbell resigned from the state House last month after a subcommittee quietly found that he had sexually harassed at least one college intern. But new reporting from News Channel 5 revealed just how his behavior cost the state: at least $8,841 in taxpayer dollars. A bulk of that–$5,411.76–was spent on the intern’s stay at the TownPlace Suites, a $189/night hotel where legislative officials moved her to keep her away from Campbell, who lived in the same apartment building as her. She was also given $935 to cover some of her lost rental charges from the apartment, and had $2,495 in moving costs. “Although I am incredibly grateful, it feels as if they are trying to buy my silence,” the intern said in an email to her university about the harassment. “After coming forward, I was implored by [director of legislative administration Connie Ridley] not to communicate about the instances with anyone.” Tori Venable, state director for the low-tax group Americans for Prosperity, told News Channel 5, “There is no reason that taxpayers should pay for this, none at all.”