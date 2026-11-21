SCARY SCENE NFL Player Hospitalized After ‘Serious’ Car Crash The team said he remains in the hospital, but didn’t share details about his specific injuries. Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images # 3

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell was hospitalized after getting into a “serious” car accident Friday. ESPN reports that the 24-year-old athlete was a passenger in an Uber in his hometown of Tampa, Florida, when the crash occurred. “At this time, Jaylen remains in the hospital and continues to receive care,” the team said in a statement. “We ask that Jaylen and his family’s privacy be respected at this time. We will provide an update when appropriate.” The team did not disclose what specific injuries he sustained. Harrell was drafted by the Titans in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was placed on injured reserve in August after suffering a torn ACL in a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. In college, Harrell was a pivotal piece of the University of Michigan’s three straight Big Ten Championships and national championship win. The Titans are scheduled to play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

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