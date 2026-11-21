NFL Player Hospitalized After ‘Serious’ Car Crash
The team said he remains in the hospital, but didn’t share details about his specific injuries.
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell was hospitalized after getting into a “serious” car accident Friday. ESPN reports that the 24-year-old athlete was a passenger in an Uber in his hometown of Tampa, Florida, when the crash occurred. “At this time, Jaylen remains in the hospital and continues to receive care,” the team said in a statement. “We ask that Jaylen and his family’s privacy be respected at this time. We will provide an update when appropriate.” The team did not disclose what specific injuries he sustained. Harrell was drafted by the Titans in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was placed on injured reserve in August after suffering a torn ACL in a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. In college, Harrell was a pivotal piece of the University of Michigan’s three straight Big Ten Championships and national championship win. The Titans are scheduled to play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation