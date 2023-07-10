Youth Soccer Coach Arrested for Rape After Videos Found on Phone

A Tennessee youth soccer coach was arrested over the weekend after allegedly forgetting a phone at a local restaurant that contained videos showing the rapes of at least 10 underage boys, local police said Sunday. Workers at the eatery originally had a look through the phone in an attempt to locate its owner—but were instead greeted with the explicit videos, many of which showed the sexual assaults of unconscious youths. They called police immediately and turned over the phone. Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, was arrested Sunday. The popular local soccer coach was a 20-year resident of Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb just south of Nashville. He was charged with Rape of a Child and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor—though police say more charges are expected.
