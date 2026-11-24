GAME OVER Sports Stars Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman Split The power couple has called time on their two-year relationship. Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images # 3

Tennis pro Ben Shelton and soccer star Trinity Rodman have called it quits after nearly two years, the Daily Mail reports. The athletic power couple, who first went public with their relationship in March 2025, attempted to sustain a long-distance relationship and frequently crossed the globe to cheer each other on. But according to the Daily Mail, conflicting work schedules and travel demands eventually led the two stars, both 24, to split. Shelton recently wrapped up his career-best 2026 ATP season. He is currently ranked world No. 4 in men’s singles. Rodman, a forward for the Washington Spirit and the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, just completed the 2026 National Women’s Soccer League season, losing to the Kansas City Current in the championship final. She is set to compete with the U.S. Women’s National Team at the 2026 CONCACAF W Championship later this month.

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