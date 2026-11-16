LOVE GAME Tennis Star Engaged to Ferrari Ex After High-Profile Split The couple posted their engagement announcement about 5 years after they initially split. Instagram/Screenshot

Tennis player Anna Kalinskaya is now engaged to businessman Tomas Ferrari after the couple split in 2021 and reconnected in 2025. Ferrari is an advisor at WE Family Offices—a company that helps ultra-high-net-worth families manage their wealth as a business. Ferrari appears to have proposed to Kalinskaya, the Russian-born No. 26 women’s singles player, over the weekend. The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Sunday with a photo of them kissing and Kalinskaya’s pear-shaped diamond ring on full display. “Can’t wait for our next chapter,” they captioned the post. Fellow tennis players congratulated the couple. Notorious hothead Aryna Sabalenka, ranked No. 1 seed for Belarus at the U.S. Open, commented, “Yes girl,” along with a series of emojis. Before getting back together with Ferrari, Kalinskaya, 27, dated former world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in 2024, and he confirmed the relationship in his post-match press conference at the French Open. However, they split in spring 2025. A knee injury caused Sinner to miss the 2026 U.S. Open, and breakup rumors surround him and his latest girlfriend, model Laila Hasanovic.

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