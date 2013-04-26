Te’o Passed Over in NFL First Round Draft

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ESPN
For Manti Te’o, 2013 keeps getting worse. The onetime Notre Dame star was passed over Thursday in the first round of the NFL draft by 28 teams—even those that desperately need a linebacker. The Heisman runner-up had a team-leading 103 tackles and seven interceptions for Notre Dame, but his career took an unsettling turn when it was revealed that he had been part of a hoax involving his dead ex-girlfriend—who, it turns out, never existed. Te’o insists that he was a victim of foul play in the hoax. Shortly before that story made headlines, Te’o struggled to perform in the national championship against Alabama. Many scouts consider him the best player left available to be drafted.