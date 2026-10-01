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WHALE OF A TIME

Terrifying Whale Attack Sinks Yacht and Leaves Sailors Stranded

Their trip ended in disaster.

New Zealand Defence Force

New Zealand Defence Force

By Harry Thompson

Four sailors were forced into a battle for survival after being attacked by a whale. They were traveling in the South Pacific aboard the 52-foot Tai Tam on Thursday, around 250 miles north of Norfolk Island, when they encountered a pod of sperm whales that cracked their hull. “There was sort of a loud thud. The whole boat was pushed sideways,” Jemma Cooper, an Australian who had been at the wheel at the time, told AFP. “We looked out to our port side, and there were six to eight, a pod, of whales there. So then it became clear that that’s what it was,” she added, having noted that she’d seen a brown discoloration in the water. “It was pretty immediately evident it was very serious,” her husband, Jeremy Cooper, who had been sleeping below deck, said. “All the steering gear was smashed on the starboard side, and there was a significant amount of water coming in,” he told the same news agency. They were forced to declare a Mayday and spent hours bailing out water as they waited for rescue, but eventually had to transfer into their liferaft. By the time the 470-foot container ship MV Sofrana Surville rescued them, Tai Tam had slipped below the waves.

New Zealand Defence Force

The yacht eventually slipped under the waves.

New Zealand Defence Force

Read it at CBS News

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