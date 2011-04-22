CHEAT SHEET

    MAD PASTOR

    Terry Jones Released from Jail

    Phelan M. Ebenhack, Reuters / Landov,PHELAN EBENHACK

    Infamous Florida pastor Terry Jones, who has made headlines with his plans to burn the Koran (again), was released from jail Friday night after being held briefly—for refusing to pay a $1 peace bond. The $1 was set in place by a Dearborn, Michigan, jury, which had ruled he would “likely breach the peace” by protesting at a nearby mosque. Jones and his associates were ultimately ordered to stay away from the mosque for three years. They were then held under an 1846 law that requires those who are likely to breach the peace to post “peace bonds.” Prosecutors argued for keeping Jones and Sapp in jail to stop a possible riot from occurring if they were to burn the Koran in an anti-Islam protest.

