Tesla Recalls 120,000 Cars Over Yet Another Safety Issue
Read it at NBC News
Tesla is recalling yet another slate of cars that failed to comply with federal regulations. The recalled cars—around 120,000 vehicles—have doors that are at risk of unlocking during a crash, according to a letter from the National Highway and Safety Administration. “The cabin doors can be unlocked during a crash … increasing the risk of injury,” the recall letter read, leaving the cars out of compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standards. The specific Model S and X cars are set to receive a software update to patch to fix the issue. Tesla earlier this month recalled 2 million cars over issues with the company’s Autopilot driving system.