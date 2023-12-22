CHEAT SHEET
    Tesla Recalls 120,000 Cars Over Yet Another Safety Issue

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Tesla vehicles are seen on a lot at a Tesla dealership on December 13, 2023.

    Brandon Bell/Getty Images

    Tesla is recalling yet another slate of cars that failed to comply with federal regulations. The recalled cars—around 120,000 vehicles—have doors that are at risk of unlocking during a crash, according to a letter from the National Highway and Safety Administration. “The cabin doors can be unlocked during a crash … increasing the risk of injury,” the recall letter read, leaving the cars out of compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standards. The specific Model S and X cars are set to receive a software update to patch to fix the issue. Tesla earlier this month recalled 2 million cars over issues with the company’s Autopilot driving system.

