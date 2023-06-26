Airport Worker ‘Ingested’ Into Plane Engine Died by Suicide: Officials
NEW DETAILS
The death of a ground worker who was “ingested” into a plane engine at the San Antonio International Airport on Friday has been ruled a suicide, authorities confirmed Monday. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the employee as a 27-year-old man named David Renner, listing the cause of death as blunt and sharp force injuries. Renner was sucked into the engine of an airbus A319 operated by Delta Air Lines as it taxied to a gate just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, officials said. A source briefed on the matter told The Guardian on Sunday that it had become apparent that Renner had “intentionally stepped in front of the live engine.” The National Transportation Safety Board canceled its inquiry in light of the findings and autopsy, the agency said in a statement, adding, “There were no operational safety issues with either the airplane or the airport.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.