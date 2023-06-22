CHEAT SHEET
    Ken Paxton’s Office Sought to Get Him Paid Despite Impeachment: Report

    FOLLOW THE MONEY

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office tried to get him paid for the month of June despite an official decision that he would not receive any part of his $153,750 annual salary pending the outcome of a forthcoming impeachment trial, according to The Dallas Morning News. Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office, which made the salary freezing decision, confirmed Wednesday to the newspaper that they had received a payroll request with Paxton’s name on it from his team a day prior. Ordinarily, the comptroller’s office doesn’t “dig into” state agencies’ payrolls, a spokesperson explained, but the extraordinary circumstances of the impeachment scandal merited a closer look. “So we went and checked,” the spokesperson said. After they discovered Paxton’s name and contacted the attorney general’s office, it responded with a revised payroll absent his name. The spokesperson said that Paxton’s office had not disputed the comptroller’s decision about his salary “to my knowledge.”

