Ken Paxton’s Office Sought to Get Him Paid Despite Impeachment: Report
FOLLOW THE MONEY
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office tried to get him paid for the month of June despite an official decision that he would not receive any part of his $153,750 annual salary pending the outcome of a forthcoming impeachment trial, according to The Dallas Morning News. Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office, which made the salary freezing decision, confirmed Wednesday to the newspaper that they had received a payroll request with Paxton’s name on it from his team a day prior. Ordinarily, the comptroller’s office doesn’t “dig into” state agencies’ payrolls, a spokesperson explained, but the extraordinary circumstances of the impeachment scandal merited a closer look. “So we went and checked,” the spokesperson said. After they discovered Paxton’s name and contacted the attorney general’s office, it responded with a revised payroll absent his name. The spokesperson said that Paxton’s office had not disputed the comptroller’s decision about his salary “to my knowledge.”