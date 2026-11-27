Delta Flight Declares Mid-Air Thanksgiving Emergency
The plane had barely left the tarmac when one of its engines failed.
Passengers hoping to make it to Texas for the holidays ended up right back where they started. A Thanksgiving trip to Austin turned into a round trip to nowhere for 177 Delta passengers Thursday after an engine failed and pilots had to double back to Atlanta. Flight DL-2011 should have left Atlanta at 10:30 a.m. but didn’t take off until around 11. Within minutes, with the plane some 13,400 feet up, the crew declared an emergency. Controllers gave the pilots permission to turn around and, moments later, fly at 10,000 feet. The right-side engine on the Airbus A321, which Delta acquired in 2017, had failed. The pilots discussed having cabin staff inspect it before taxiing off the runway. “The flight crew followed established procedures, and the aircraft landed safely and returned to its gate without incident,” Delta said. Delta found a replacement jet, but travelers still faced a delay of more than five and a half hours. The second plane wasn’t due to leave for Austin until sometime past 4 p.m.
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