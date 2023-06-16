CHEAT SHEET
HATERS GONNA HATE
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed a law Thursday barring trans athletes from competing in women’s college athletics—and instead forcing them onto sports teams that match their “biological sex.” The only gender identity accepted at universities in the state will be the one “correctly” stated on the student’s original birth certificate, the law states. The new law is in addition to a 2021 ruling which forces transgender youth K-12 in public school sports teams to also play with their “biological sex.” After that ruling, Republicans fought for the extension into intercollegiate sports, which they claim ensures fair play. The new law will take effect in September.